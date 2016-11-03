BRIEF-Gottex announces details of second tranche of its recapitalisation

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gottex Fund Management Holdings Ltd :

* Announces details of second tranche of its recapitalisation

* Secured commitments from a diverse set of new investors who will invest in company an aggregate amount of 6.2 million Swiss francs ($6.39 million) in cash

* Decided to create and allocate 20,000,000 new shares to these investors, based on an issue price of 0.31 francs per new share Source text - bit.ly/2fxCV93 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9704 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)