10 months ago
BRIEF-TKH Group Q3 EBITA down 6.1 pct at 35.5 mln euros
November 3, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-TKH Group Q3 EBITA down 6.1 pct at 35.5 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - TKH Group NV :

* Q3 turnover decline of 3.5 pct to 328.6 million euros ($365.3 million) - organic turnover decline 2.1 pct

* Q3 EBITA declined by 6.1 pct due to reduced turnover at industrial solutions

* Reiterating outlook for the full year 2016

* Q3 profit before amortization (group share) is 22.5 million euros versus 25.0 million euros a year ago

* Q3 EBITA is 35.5 million euros versus 37.8 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/2e4j93H Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8994 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
