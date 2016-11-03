FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Euronext to launch new trade facility with Algomi
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Charred ruins and sooty skies
California wildfires
Charred ruins and sooty skies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 6:35 AM / in a year

BRIEF-Euronext to launch new trade facility with Algomi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Euronext Nv

* Under a ten year strategic partnership agreement, Euronext and Algomi will form a joint venture special purpose vehicle

* Euronext - vehicle will be capitalised by euronext, with technology supplied by Algomi, to improve liquidity in pan-European corporate bond trading

* Dealers will be able to access trading interface either directly through their existing Algomi technology or through their stand-alone systems

* JV, capitalised by Euronext for us$ 2.3 million, will deploy Algomi`s technology to a new MTF owned and operated by Euronext Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.