FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse CFO says will update on cost plans at investor day
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CFO says will update on cost plans at investor day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG CFO tells newswire call

* Confident that FY 2016 cost base will be below target of 19.8 billion Sfr

* Still have some smaller items to address but fair to say have substantially completed bulk of 1 billion Sfr in disposals

* Generally maintaining guidance on CET1 ratio

* Will update on cost plans at investor day in December

* Does not comment when asked about litigation provisions in mortgage-backed securities legal cases

* Would expect some continuing outflows in Q4 in Swiss business but does not see any radical step up Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.