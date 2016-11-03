FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says first-half group adj profit before tax up 22 pct
November 3, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Tate & Lyle says first-half group adj profit before tax up 22 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Tate & Lyle Plc :

* For h1 22 pct increase in group adjusted profit before tax driven by strong performance in both divisions

* For h1 12 pct increase in speciality food ingredients adjusted operating profit

* For h1 £15m increase in sucralose supported by one-off inventory sell-down

* For h1, £6m decrease in food systems driven by lower volume in europe

* For h1, 18 pct increase in sales from new products to us$51m

* For h1, 36 pct increase in bulk ingredients adjusted operating profit driven by solid demand, robust margins and strong manufacturing performance

* Currency translation increased adjusted profit before tax by £15m with estimated2 full year impact of around £40m

* For h1, £58m increase in profit before tax to £128m with improved operating performance and lower exceptional costs

* For h1, adjusted free cash flow increased from £92m to £138m

* For h1 interim dividend maintained at 8.2 pence per share to continue to build dividend cover

* Expect adjusted profit before tax in constant currency for full year to be higher than we anticipated coming into year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
