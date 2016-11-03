FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Glencore says Q3 zinc production down 30 pct
November 3, 2016 / 7:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Glencore says Q3 zinc production down 30 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Glencore Plc :

* Year-To-Date production was in line with expectations

* Own-Sourced copper production of 1,061,200 tonnes was 6 pct down on comparable period in 9 months to sept 30

* Own-Sourced zinc production of 789,200 tonnes was 30 pct down on comparable period in 9 months to sept 30

* Own-Sourced nickel production of 82,400 tonnes was 20 pct higher than in comparable period in 9 months to sept 30

* Coal production of 91.9 million tonnes was 11 pct down on comparable period in 9 months to sept 30

* Glencore's share of oil production was 6.0 million barrels, 25 pct down on comparable period in 9 months to sept 30

* Full year 2016 marketing ebit guidance is $2.5 to $2.7 billion

* Sees fy oil - entitlement interest basis 7,400 ± 100 kbbl

* Sees fy copper 1,420 ± 15 kt, fy zinc 1,100 ± 15 kt

* Sees fy lead 300 ± 5 kt and fy nickel 116 ± 4 kt

* Sees fy coal 125 ± 3 mt and fy ferrochrome 1,550 ± 15 kt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

