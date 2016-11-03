FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Enea: Arbitration proceedings regarding contract interpretation
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
November 3, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enea: Arbitration proceedings regarding contract interpretation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Enea AB :

* Says company and one of its largest customers found that they interpret differently provisions on calculation of royalties under contract regarding use of Enea's OSE operating system in customer's telecommunication equipment

* Has initiated arbitration proceedings regarding the interpretation issues

* Says if Enea's position is correct, Enea is entitled retroactively to receive substantial amount of further royalties from customer

* Additional amount preliminarily claimed from customer is 900 million Swedish crowns ($101.12 million), but this amount is based on estimations and may be significantly revised in either direction Source text: bit.ly/2fGBYud Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.9003 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.