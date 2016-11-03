BRIEF-Schroders assets up 9.1 pct in three months to end-Sept.

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* Says 9-months profit before tax 436.2 million pounds (2015: £438.9 million)

* Says assets under management at end-September were 375.0 billion pounds (30 September 2015: 294.8 billion pounds), up 9.1 percent from July 1.

* Says 9-months net inflows into its asset management business were 3.2 billion pounds, comprising net inflows of 5.4 billion pounds in institutional and net outflows of 2.2 billion pounds in intermediary.

* Says saw net outflows of 500 million over nine months in its wealth management unit, and assets under management at 30 September were 35.6 billion pounds (30 september 2015: £30.9 billion).

* Says its diversified business model generated 2.7 billion pounds of net new business.

* Says weaker sterling since July 1 boosted assets by 10.1 billion pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)