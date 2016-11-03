FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Schroders assets up 9.1 pct in three months to end-Sept.
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Schroders assets up 9.1 pct in three months to end-Sept.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Schroders Plc

* Says 9-months profit before tax 436.2 million pounds (2015: £438.9 million)

* Says assets under management at end-September were 375.0 billion pounds (30 September 2015: 294.8 billion pounds), up 9.1 percent from July 1.

* Says 9-months net inflows into its asset management business were 3.2 billion pounds, comprising net inflows of 5.4 billion pounds in institutional and net outflows of 2.2 billion pounds in intermediary.

* Says saw net outflows of 500 million over nine months in its wealth management unit, and assets under management at 30 September were 35.6 billion pounds (30 september 2015: £30.9 billion).

* Says its diversified business model generated 2.7 billion pounds of net new business.

* Says weaker sterling since July 1 boosted assets by 10.1 billion pounds. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.