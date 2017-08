Nov 3 (Reuters) - Ctac Nv

* Q3 revenue 20.9 million euros versus 20.8 million euros year ago

* Q3 net profit 0.6 million euros versus 0.6 million euros year ago

* Q3 EBIT 0.9 million euros versus 0.9 million euros year ago

* Reiteration of previous forecast to the effect that barring unforeseen exogenous circumstances, Ctac expects its 2016 results to exceed those recorded in 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)