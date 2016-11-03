FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Q3 EBITDA up at DKK 328 million
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2016 / 7:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Q3 EBITDA up at DKK 328 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* Q3 net sales 1.74 billion Danish crowns ($260.11 million) versus 1.74 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 328 million crowns versus 305 million crowns year ago

* Expects 2016 total net sales to be on same level as last year implying an organic growth of 0 pct (previously 1-3 pct)

* Maintains 2016 guidance for organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 3-5 pct and capital expenditures of approximately 250 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6894 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
