BRIEF-Scandinavian Tobacco Q3 EBITDA up at DKK 328 million

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S :

* Q3 net sales 1.74 billion Danish crowns ($260.11 million) versus 1.74 billion crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 328 million crowns versus 305 million crowns year ago

* Expects 2016 total net sales to be on same level as last year implying an organic growth of 0 pct (previously 1-3 pct)

* Maintains 2016 guidance for organic growth in adjusted EBITDA of 3-5 pct and capital expenditures of approximately 250 million crowns