10 months ago
BRIEF-Spirent Communications says Q3 revenue down 11 pct
#Communications Equipment
November 3, 2016 / 7:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Spirent Communications says Q3 revenue down 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Spirent Communications Plc :

* Orders received in Q3 were up 8 pct compared to same quarter last year

* Order book increased during 2016, book to bill ratio of 102 for first nine months of year (compared to 95 for prior year

* Q3 revenue $110.9 mln down 11 pct on same period last year and 6 pct down compared to first nine months of 2015

* Full year results will be broadly in line with previous expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
