10 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse CFO says will come back on investor day with revised SRU guidance
November 3, 2016 / 8:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CFO says will come back on investor day with revised SRU guidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group Ag

* CEO says we expect to approach end-2018 cost target in global markets by end-2016 -analyst call

* CFO says wouldn't be looking to change regularization outflow guidance of 5 billion Sfr in 2016

* CEO says sees quite a lot of upside of turning around performance in equities business, even in challenging markets

* CFO says will come back on investor day with revised guidance on strategic resolution unit

* CFO says, if interest rates remain unchanged, would expect net interest income to continue to grow because we're expanding loan book and maintaining margins

* CFO says funding costs for 2017 are likely to remain broadly stable in 2017 versus 2016

* CEO says we could do much more to get global markets to work with other divisions, confident if we do that revenues will go up

* CEO says return on marginal investment of hiring a relationship manager in Asia pacific is more than 40 percent, the payback is about 3 years Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
