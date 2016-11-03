FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Mail.Ru to buy Delivery Club from foodpanda
#IT Services & Consulting
November 3, 2016 / 9:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mail.Ru to buy Delivery Club from foodpanda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Mail.Ru Group Ltd :

* Acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club

* Announces signing of acquisition of 100 pct of Delivery Club, number one food delivery company in Russia, from foodpanda

* Deal was signed today and is not subject to any third party approvals

* Total deal value is $100 mln

* $90 mln paid in November for 90 pct of Delivery Club and remaining part in early 2017 for remaining 10 pct of Delivery Club Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

