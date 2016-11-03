BRIEF-Nutritional Holdings six-month group turnover up 14.5 pct

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Nutritional Holdings Ltd :

* Unaudited condensed consolidated interim results for the six months ended Aug. 31 2016

* Six month group turnover increased by 2.643 rand (14.5 pct) to 20.805 mln rand

* Six months to Aug 31 revenue 21.805 mln rand versus 18.162 mln rand

* No dividends were declared for six months ended Aug. 31 2016

* Loss per share and headline loss per share reduced from a loss of 0.8 cents in previous period to 0.7 cents in current year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)