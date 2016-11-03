BRIEF-Capital Appreciation six-month HEPS rises

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* No dividend was declared during interim period

* Six-month to Sept 30 basic and HEPS 2.15 cents versus 1.77 cents in five and a half month period Oct. 16, 2015

* Revenue at 39.745 bln rand for six months ended Sept 30 versus revenue of 32.995 bln rand for five and a half month period to Oct 16, 2015