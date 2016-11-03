FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Capital Appreciation six-month HEPS rises
November 3, 2016 / 9:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Capital Appreciation six-month HEPS rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Capital Appreciation Ltd :

* Unaudited interim results for the six months ended Sept. 30 2016

* No dividend was declared during interim period

* Six-month to Sept 30 basic and HEPS 2.15 cents versus 1.77 cents in five and a half month period Oct. 16, 2015

* Revenue at 39.745 bln rand for six months ended Sept 30 versus revenue of 32.995 bln rand for five and a half month period to Oct 16, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

