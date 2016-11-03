FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Bharti Airtel International says separate settlement reached between Airtel, Econet Wireless
November 3, 2016 / 9:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Bharti Airtel International says separate settlement reached between Airtel, Econet Wireless

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bharti Airtel International :

* Bharti Airtel -separate settlement reached between Airtel and Econet Wireless settling claims, disputes between two including in Nigeria and Netherlands

* Bharti Airtel -with the settlements, Airtel has closed several ongoing major litigations in Nigeria, UK and Netherlands Source text - (Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV ("Airtel"), and Zain Telecom ("Zain"), have reached an agreement, pursuant to which Zain is to pay to Airtel approx. USD 129 million for the settlement of all of Airtel's claims on account of the Nigeria Litigation, certain tax matters and associated legal costs.) (Bengaluru newsroom)

