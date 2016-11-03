FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says investors taking profits from recent share price rally
November 3, 2016 / 10:00 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Credit Suisse CEO says investors taking profits from recent share price rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group

* CEO says advises not to look at short-term movements in share price, investors taking profits from recent share price rally -media call

* CEO says every billion we take in, it's going to generate 100 basis points every year forever

* CFO says post-UK EU referendum we've seen flattening of yield curve and that has been very unhelpful in terms of transaction income among clients

* CEO says 80 percent of Q3 revenues drop in equities business was in Europe but every indication shows it's come back in October

* CEO says no correlation between cost cutting and performance of equities business in London

* CEO says costs a potential upside to boost economics of global markets, hints at update at Dec. 7 investor day Further company coverage: (Reporting by Zurich Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
