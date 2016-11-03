FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Goldman Sachs updates on top end of legal loss estimate at Sept-end
#Funds News
November 3, 2016 / 11:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Goldman Sachs updates on top end of legal loss estimate at Sept-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $1.7 billion in excess of the aggregate reserves as of September-end

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Goldman sachs group had estimated upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $2.0 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of June-end

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Trading losses incurred on a single day did not exceed its 95% one-day VaR during the third quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2fy8sHX) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
