BRIEF-Goldman Sachs updates on top end of legal loss estimate at Sept-end

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Estimates upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $1.7 billion in excess of the aggregate reserves as of September-end

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Goldman sachs group had estimated upper end of reasonably possible aggregate legal loss of about $2.0 billion in excess of aggregate reserves as of June-end

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc - Trading losses incurred on a single day did not exceed its 95% one-day VaR during the third quarter of 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2fy8sHX) Further company coverage: