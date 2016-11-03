FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit acquires On-Track Financial Solutions
November 3, 2016 / 9:11 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Azimut Holding unit acquires On-Track Financial Solutions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Azimut Holding SpA :

* Australian unit AZ Next Generation Advisory acquires (AZ NGA) On-Track Financial Solutions (On-Track)

* The agreement includes a share swap of 49 percent of On-Track's equity for AZ NGA shares and a progressive buy back of these shares over the next ten years

* The remaining 51 percent stake will be paid to the founding partner in cash over a period of two years

* Total value of transaction considering both cash and share swap entails purchase price of around 4.1 million euros ($4.55 million)

* Closing of transaction is expected to occur in November Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9010 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
