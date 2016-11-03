FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 10:01 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-KLCC Property Holdings qtrly revenue of 329.5 million rgt versus 337.2 million rgt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - KLCC Property Holdings Bhd :

* Qtrly revenue of 329.5 million rgt versus 337.2 million rgt; net profit attributable of 178.2 million rgt versus 149.8 million rgt

* Expect that the performance of office segment will remain stable until the end of the year

* Hotel segment will continue to experience difficult trading conditions for the rest of the year

* The retail segment performance is expected to remain stable

* Declares dividend of 2.94 sen per stapled security

Source text: (bit.ly/2eqNJD4)

Further company coverage:

