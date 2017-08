Nov 3 (Reuters) - Rexnord Corp:

* Rexnord Corp - Chase Acquisition I, RBS Global, Rexnord LLC, Co's units, entered into an incremental assumption agreement - sec filing

* Rexnord - borrowers have requested replacement revolving facility commitments in total amount of $265 million to replace revolving facility commitments

* Rexnord - agreement extends revolving facility maturity date to March 15, 2019