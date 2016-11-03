FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2016 / 10:40 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Celyad responds to statements that US patent was invalidated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Celyad SA :

* Celyad responds to misleading statements on its patent relating to allogeneic human primary t-cells that are engineered to be TCR-deficient and express a CAR

* Comments that claim 1 of the US patent nr 9,181,527 was invalidated by USPTO are false and misleading

* Patent nr 9,181,527 was issued on Nov. 10, 2015 despite third party observations during an examination procedure

* Awaiting a final decision by USPTO, Celyad's patent remains valid and enforceable Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

