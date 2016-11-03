FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Avi chairman says trading environment continues to be constrained
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 3, 2016 / 10:50 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Avi chairman says trading environment continues to be constrained

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - AVI Ltd :

* "Group revenue for Q1 ended September 2016 was 10.8 pct higher than that for same period in prior year" - chairman

* "General trading environment continues to be constrained with consumers still absorbing higher price points" - chairman

* "Gross profit margins were higher than last year, however these gains were largely offset by continued pressure on footwear sales volumes following price" - chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
