FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Treehouse Foods plans to close Delta facility and Downsize Battle Creek facility
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Treehouse Foods plans to close Delta facility and Downsize Battle Creek facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Treehouse Foods Inc

* Treehouse foods announces plans to close delta, b.c. Facility and downsize battle creek, mich. Facility

* Treehouse foods- total costs to close delta facility and downsize battle creek are expected to be approximately $14.7 million, or $0.16 per fully share

* Treehouse foods inc - delta facility employs approximately 90 employees

* Treehouse foods inc - partial closure will affect approximately 100 of current 160 employees over a 15 month period beginning in january 2017

* Expects approximately $4.0 million and $3.1 million of charges to be incurred in q4 of this year and q1 of 2017

* Treehouse foods-components of charges include non-cash asset write-offs of about $7.9 million, employee-related costs of about $4.6 million, other closure costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.