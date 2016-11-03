FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Actua commences modified "dutch auction"tender offer for up to $80 mln of its stock
November 3, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Actua commences modified "dutch auction"tender offer for up to $80 mln of its stock

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Actua Corp

* Actua announces its intention to commence a modified "dutch auction" tender offer for up to $80 million of its common stock

* Actua corp - actua intends to finance tender offer with its available cash

* Actua-Stockholders may tender all or portion of shares at price specified by tendering stockholder of not less than $12.00 nor greater than $14.00/share

* Actua - if tender offer is fully subscribed, actua would repurchase between 14.5% and 16.9% of its issued and outstanding shares as of november 1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
