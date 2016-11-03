FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 bln for q3 of 2016, $2 bln for the Q3 of 2015
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:45 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 bln for q3 of 2016, $2 bln for the Q3 of 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Federal National Mortgage Association :

* Federal National Mortgage Association - net income of $3.2 billion for Q3 of 2016, compared with net income of $2.0 billion for the Q3 of 2015

* Federal National Mortgage Association - amount of draws received from treasury to date under senior preferred stock purchase agreement is $116.1 billion

* Federal National Mortgage Association - net revenues were $5.6 billion in the third quarter of 2016 and $5.8 billion in the third quarter of 2015

* Federal National Mortgage Association - qtrly single-family net income was $1,940 million versus $2,039 million, multifamilty net income $375 million versus $324 million Source text (bit.ly/2ehvZqo) Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.