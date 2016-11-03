BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends RBA, Tata Steel KZN deal

Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Recommended approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby RBA intends to acquire Tata Steel KZN business

* Has recommended approval, without conditions, of merger whereby Reshub and HPF to acquire three transferred hotels

* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Fortress intends to buy Lodestone

* Approved, without conditions, intermediate merger whereby Unitrans Automotive intends to acquire Messina Toyota

* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Wendel intends to acquire Tsebo