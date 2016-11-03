FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends RBA, Tata Steel KZN deal
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 3, 2016 / 12:10 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Commission recommends RBA, Tata Steel KZN deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - South Africa's Competition Commission:

* Recommended approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby RBA intends to acquire Tata Steel KZN business

* Has recommended approval, without conditions, of merger whereby Reshub and HPF to acquire three transferred hotels

* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Fortress intends to buy Lodestone

* Approved, without conditions, intermediate merger whereby Unitrans Automotive intends to acquire Messina Toyota

* Recommended to tribunal an approval, without conditions, in large merger whereby Wendel intends to acquire Tsebo Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/2eCRgfg] Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.