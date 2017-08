Nov 3 (Reuters) - Hin Sang Group International Holding Co Ltd

* expected to record a decrease in profit for hy by approximately hk$8.5 million

* decrease mainly attributable to an approximately 9% decrease in sales revenue due to sluggish market conditions across retail sector

* is expected to record an increase in total comprehensive income by approximately 2,400% for hy