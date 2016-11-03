FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Apache Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.53 billion
November 3, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Apache Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.53 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Apache Corp :

* Reported a loss of $607 million or $1.60 per diluted common share during the third quarter of 2016

* At quarter end, apache's long-term debt remained unchanged at $8.7 billion.

* Apache qtrly global production of 520,000 boe per day and adjusted production of 438,000 boe per day

* Apache's 2016 capital expenditures are tracking in line with its guidance of $2 billion.

* Expects to end 2016 at the high end of North American onshore production guidance of 268,000 to 278,000 boe per day.

* Expects to end 2016 at the midpoint of international and offshore production guidance of 170,000 to 180,000 boe per day

* Apache - in the fourth quarter, the company plans to increase development drilling activity in the midland basin with the addition of three rigs

* Qtrly total average oil price per barrel $44.35 versus $46.30 last year

* Qtrly total average natural gas price $2.59 per mcf versus $2.89 per MCF last year

* Apache - Apache's third-quarter loss totaled $12 million, or $0.03 per share when adjusted for certain items

* Apache - plans to balance capital spending with cash flow in the fourth quarter

* Qtrly oil and gas production revenues $1.44 billion versus $1.61 billion

* Qtrly revenue $1.44 billion versus $1.53 billion

* Q3 revenue view $1.39 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Apache - expects rigs drilling in the midland basin to be five at Q4 end that will help contribute to Permian's return to growth in H217 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
