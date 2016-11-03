US STOCKS-S&P looks set to snap seven-day losing streak
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Nov 3 Reed's Inc
* Expands distribution in Northern California Bay area partnering with Morris Distributing
* Secured a new distribution partnership for Reed's and Virgil's brands with Morris Distributing for North Bay Counties region of California Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Futures up: Dow 41 pts, S&P 4.75 pts, Nasdaq 1.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Nov 3 Wells Fargo & Co CEO Tim Sloan and retail banking head Mary Mack announced further steps to address sales problems. SLOAN SAYS OCTOBER SALES METRICS WILL BE SOFTER THAN SEPTEMER CEO SLOAN: WE EXPECT EFFICIENCY RATIO TO REMAIN AT ELEVATED LEVEL CEO SAYS INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT WILL REVIEW SALES PRACTICES ACROSS COMPANY, BEYOND WHAT IS REQUIRED BY CONSENT ORDER CEO SAYS BANK ASSISTING TEAM MEMBERS WHO WERE FIRED FOR NOT MEETING SALES GOALS MACK SAYS SHE WILL FOCUS WITH NEW RISK MA
* Pound surges more than 1 percent as govt loses Brexit ruling