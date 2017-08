Nov 3 (Reuters) - Beni Stabili SpA :

* Reports 9-month rental income 149 million euros ($164.87 million) versus 160.2 million euros a year ago

* Revises 2016 guidance upwards, expects FY 2016 recurring net income increase per share of around 5 percent versus slight increase previously announced Source text: www.1info.it Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9038 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)