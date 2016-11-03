BRIEF-Kiu Hung International Holdings entered into subscription agreement

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Kiu Hung International Holdings Ltd :

* It is intention of company not to proceed with issue of travel convertible bonds

* Intends to continue to proceed with issue of tea convertible bonds

* It is intention of the company not to proceed with issue of juice convertible bonds

* Company entered into a subscription agreement with subscriber

* Subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 18.9 mln remuneration shares at issue price of hk$0.10

* Pursuant to deal subscriber has conditionally agreed to subscribe for 18.9 mln remuneration shares