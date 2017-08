Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* Fitch rates Oregon's $38 mln GO bonds 'AA+'; Outlook stable

* Fitch on Oregon - Rating reflects state's strong control over revenues and spending, low liabilities, and record of prompt actions to maintain financial flexibility

* Fitch on Oregon - Expects state's population and labor force growth to continue, propelled by strong employment opportunities