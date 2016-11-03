CORRECTED-Plantronics' Q2 adj EPS of $0.82 beats forecast - Uptick (Nov. 1)

(Corrects headline and first paragraph in Nov. 1 Uptick item to show Plantronics reported adjusted EPS of $0.82 and beat I/B/E/S estimates, not reported EPS of $0.70 and missed I/B/E/S estimates) Plantronics' second-quarter adjusted profit beat Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S mean estimate. The company announced adjusted net income of $0.82 per share. Forecasted net income by analysts on Wall Street ranged between $0.76 and $0.80 per share and had an estimated mean of $0.78 per share. In the last four q