BRIEF-South china financial holdings says unit entered into agreement

Nov 3 (Reuters) - South China Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendors entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$20 mln

* Pursuant to deal purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of target companies

* Purchaser is Perfect Mind Ventures Limited; target company 2 is Golden Ways; target company 1 is Media Bonus

* Ng, chairman of board is vendor 1 and vendor 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: