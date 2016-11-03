FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-South china financial holdings says unit entered into agreement
November 3, 2016

BRIEF-South china financial holdings says unit entered into agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - South China Financial Holdings Ltd :

* Purchaser (a wholly-owned subsidiary of company) and vendors entered into agreement

* Deal for consideration of HK$20 mln

* Pursuant to deal purchaser has conditionally agreed to acquire entire issued share capital of target companies

* Purchaser is Perfect Mind Ventures Limited; target company 2 is Golden Ways; target company 1 is Media Bonus

* Ng, chairman of board is vendor 1 and vendor 2. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
