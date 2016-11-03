FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Fitch places Deutsche bank on rating watch negative
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 10:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch places Deutsche bank on rating watch negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings:

* Fitch - Fitch places Deutsche Bank on rating watch negative

* Fitch - Deutsche Bank needs to demonstrate its ability to improve revenue generation to maintain its 'A-' long-term idr

* Fitch - Deutsche Bank ratings have been placed on RWN because Fitch believes that challenges posed by sluggish business environment, particularly in Europe

* Fitch-Ratings could be downgraded if there are material setbacks to planned capital trajectory due to incremental litigation and regulatory charges

* Fitch- expects to resolve Deutsche Bank's rating watch negative at the latest after the bank's 1Q17 earnings are published

* Fitch-Expect Q1 of next year to bring some transparency into the effectiveness of Deutsche Bank's cost-cutting and restructuring measures Source text for Eikon:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
