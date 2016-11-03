BRIEF-Avis Budget Group subsidiary enters agreement with GM

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc

* On Oct 31, 2016, Avis Budget Group Inc's subsidiary Avis Budget Car Rental entered into a letter agreement with General Motors

* Agreement is for purchase of vehicles from dealers for 2017 vehicle model year

* As per agreement, GM will make 2017 model year vehicles available to co's subsidiary

* Avis Budget Group Inc - GM will make the model year vehicles available under terms and conditions of gm's 2017 my daily rental vn9 purchase program

* As per agreement, GM or a GM subsidiary/affiliate will purchase 2017 model year vehicles tendered by abg