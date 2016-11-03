FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Avis Budget Group subsidiary enters agreement with GM
November 3, 2016 / 10:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Avis Budget Group subsidiary enters agreement with GM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Avis Budget Group Inc

* On Oct 31, 2016, Avis Budget Group Inc's subsidiary Avis Budget Car Rental entered into a letter agreement with General Motors

* Agreement is for purchase of vehicles from dealers for 2017 vehicle model year

* As per agreement, GM will make 2017 model year vehicles available to co's subsidiary

* Avis Budget Group Inc - GM will make the model year vehicles available under terms and conditions of gm's 2017 my daily rental vn9 purchase program

* As per agreement, GM or a GM subsidiary/affiliate will purchase 2017 model year vehicles tendered by abg Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/2eZBWMQ] Further company coverage:

