Nov 3 (Reuters) - Activision Blizzard Inc :

* Activision Blizzard says making good progress in advertising business with King Digital - conf call

* Activision Blizzard says new King Digital game slated for Q1 release - conf call

* Activision Blizzard says advertising on King games will begin to contribute to earnings in 2017; will be able to scale it in 2018 Further company coverage: