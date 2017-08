Nov 3 (Reuters) - B&G Foods Inc :

* Increases quarterly dividend by 10.7 percent

* Raises quarterly cash dividend rate by 10.7 pct from $0.42 per share of common stock to $0.465 per share of common stock

* On annualized basis, dividend increases from $1.68 per share to $1.86 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: