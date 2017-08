Nov 3 (Reuters) - Terra Nova Energy Ltd

* Terra Nova Energy announces proposed name change and share consolidation

* Terra Nova Energy-to consolidate issued, outstanding common shares on basis of 1 post-consolidation common share for 4 pre-consolidation common shares

* Says co intends to change its name to "Claren Energy Corp." and to change its trading symbol to "CLE" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: