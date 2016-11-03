FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-NZX reduces exposure to NZ & Australian agri sector
November 3, 2016 / 7:35 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-NZX reduces exposure to NZ & Australian agri sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Nzx Ltd

* Announces conclusion of a review it has been undertaking to reshape its new zealand and australian agri businesses

* Advises that it has entered into a binding sale and purchase agreement to sell the clear grain exchange to nathan cattle

* These businesses are currently being restructured into a single trans-tasman business

* Terms of the sales are confidential, but are not material to group earnings

* Transaction is scheduled to complete on 1 december 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
