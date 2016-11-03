BRIEF-Five Prime Therapeutics files for potential stock shelf
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fh6ZUX] Further company coverage:
Nov 3 Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc -
* Files for mixed shelf of upto $200 million - SEC filing
* In addition, selling stockholders offer and sellup to 1.6 million shares of common stock Source text: [bit.ly/2fzMmVk] Further company coverage:
* Files for potential stock shelf; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2fh6ZUX] Further company coverage:
* SunEdison Semiconductor Ltd - Q3 2016 operating loss was $15.0 million, compared to an operating loss of $25.9 million in 2016 Q2
* Company reaffirms its expectations that non-GAAP operating expenses for 2016 will total $100-$105 million