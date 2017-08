Nov 3 (Reuters) - Athabasca Oil Corp

* Athabasca Oil Corporation upsizes Contingent Bitumen Royalty with Burgess Energy Holdings L.L.C. to $257 million

* Athabasca Oil Corp - upsizing of previously completed Contingent Bitumen Royalty on its thermal assets for additional cash consideration of $128.5 million

* Athabasca Oil Corp - incremental royalty proceeds are expected to be directed towards additional debt retirement