Nov 4 (Reuters) - NetApp Inc :

* NetApp - expects to reduce worldwide headcount by about 6 pct; reduction in workforce will be implemented through end of Q4 fiscal 2017 - SEC filing

* NetApp - expects to incur aggregate charges of about $50 to $60 million for restructuring; will recognize majority of charges in Q3 of fiscal 2017