10 months ago
BRIEF-Advent halves stake in UK furniture retailer DFS -bookrunner
November 4, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Advent halves stake in UK furniture retailer DFS -bookrunner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Advent International:

* Sale of ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc

* Funds managed by it have sold 25.7 million ordinary shares in DFS Furniture Plc

* Sale at a price of £2.40 per ordinary share, raising gross proceeds of £61.7 million

* Shares sold represent in aggregate approximately 12.1 pct of issued share capital of company

* Following settlement, seller will hold 25.7 million ordinary shares of co, representing approximately 12.1 pct of its issued share capital

* Jefferies International Limited and UBS Limited acted as bookrunners and placing agents in relation to placing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

