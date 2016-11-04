FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Vodafone agrees sale of Netherlands' consumer fixed business to T-Mobile
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 4, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Vodafone agrees sale of Netherlands' consumer fixed business to T-Mobile

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Vodafone Group

* Further to the announcement dated 3 August 2016, Vodafone confirms that Vodafone Libertel (Vodafone Netherlands) has agreed to sell its consumer fixed business (Vodafone Thuis) to T-Mobile Netherlands Holding for an undisclosed sum.

* The divestment of Vodafone Thuis was a commitment offered by Vodafone and Liberty Global to the European Commission as a condition of clearance of the merger of Vodafone Netherlands and Ziggo in the NetherlandsSource text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
