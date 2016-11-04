FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties Q1 rental income rises 5.3 pct
November 4, 2016 / 7:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties Q1 rental income rises 5.3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Eurocommercial Properties Nv

* Eurocommercial properties - the direct investment result for 3 month period to 30 september increased by 7.9% to 26.8 million compared with 24.9 million

* Eurocommercial properties - net property income, including jv, for the three months to 30 september 2016 increased by 9.9% to 40.6 million

* Q1 rental income eur 45.2 million versus eur 42.9 million year ago

* Q1 net property income eur 37.9 million versus eur 36.4 million year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

