Nov 4 (Reuters) - Kpn :

* KPN to invest in technology investment fund keen venture partners

* KPN Ventures, venturing arm of KPN, has entered into agreement with KEEN VENTURE PARTNERS LLP to invest 10 million euros ($11.09 million) in its newly launched technology investment fund