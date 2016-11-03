FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Mayne Pharma Group updates on legal proceedings
November 3, 2016 / 11:50 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mayne Pharma Group updates on legal proceedings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Mayne Pharma Group Ltd

* Continues to believe these investigations will not have a material impact on its future earnings

* No assurance can be given as to timing or outcome of investigation

* Disclosed that it was one of several generic companies to receive a subpoena from Antitrust Division Of Us Department Of Justice

* Investigation relating to Mayne Pharma is focused on doxycycline hyclate delayed-release tablets and potassium chloride powders

* Antitrust division of US department of justice seeking information relating to marketing, pricing and sales of select generic products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

