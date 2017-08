Nov 4 (Reuters) - Max's Group Inc

* Sales grew 12% to 11.09 billion pesos for the nine months ended 2016

* 9-mnth restaurant sales increased 8% to 6.72 billion pesos

* 9-mnth ebitda stood at 889.47 million pesos resulting to a net income of 380.56 million pesos, up 3% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: